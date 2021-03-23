﻿
Uzbekistan tops MMK’s list of steel buyers in Central Asian region

Tuesday, 23 March 2021 17:11:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Uzbekistan has remained the largest buyer of steel products from Russia’s MMK in Central Asia, accounting for 415,600 mt of exports in 2020, slightly below the figure for the previous year. Overall, steel shipments to Uzbekistan last year made up 82 percent of MMK’s total sales to Central Asia in the given year.

In 2020, MMK increased its share of supplies to Uzbekistan’s automotive industry to 43 percent, shipping 37,000 mt of rolled metal, the company’s official statement reads. In addition, MMK strengthened its cooperation with Tashkent Metallurgical Plant and Artel Group, shipping 15,500 mt and 24,000 mt to them, respectively, last year SteelOrbis has learned.


