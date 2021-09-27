﻿
Usiminas to halt Ipatinga blast furnace for up to five months

Monday, 27 September 2021
       

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas said on Monday it will halt activities at its No. 2 blast furnace, located at its Ipatinga mill in Minas Gerais state, for up to five months.

Usiminas said there was an “incident” involving the equipment on Friday, September 24, causing the company to suspend its activities. The company said the halt could last between three to five months, depending on how long repair services will take.

In order to minimize reduced output, Usiminas said it will use existing steel inventory, while also buying slab from third party companies.

The Ipatinga No. 2 blast furnace has a 600,000 mt/year pig iron capacity.


