﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Usiminas eyes over $395 million in Capex spending in 2022

Friday, 11 February 2022 20:16:57 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas said on Friday it expects to spend BRL 2.05 billion ($395.07 million) in Capex in 2022, aimed mostly at the company’s steelmaking business.

Out of the expected BRL 2.05 billion ($395.07 million) forecasted Capex, Usiminas will spend BRL 1.65 billion alone (about $317 million) in steel-related projects, including resuming a blast furnace, as well as sustainable health and environmental initiatives.

The company will spend another BRL 350 million ($67.39 million) at its iron ore business, and BRL 50 million ($9.63 million) at its industrial transforming business.


Tags: Usiminas  investments  Brazil  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11 Feb

Usiminas sees net profit rise 30 percent in Q4 2021
10 Feb

ArcelorMittal Brazil investing $249 million to expand output at Barra Mansa mill
26 Jan

Brazil’s CSN investing in Israeli hydrogen startup
20 Jan

Gerdau to halt activities at its Riograndense mill, plans $36 million investment
17 Jan

Usiminas resumes operations, returns dam to “zero” risk level