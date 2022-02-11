Usiminas eyes over $395 million in Capex spending in 2022

Friday, 11 February 2022 20:16:57 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas said on Friday it expects to spend BRL 2.05 billion ($395.07 million) in Capex in 2022, aimed mostly at the company’s steelmaking business.

Out of the expected BRL 2.05 billion ($395.07 million) forecasted Capex, Usiminas will spend BRL 1.65 billion alone (about $317 million) in steel-related projects, including resuming a blast furnace, as well as sustainable health and environmental initiatives.

The company will spend another BRL 350 million ($67.39 million) at its iron ore business, and BRL 50 million ($9.63 million) at its industrial transforming business.