US wire rod imports up 32.3 percent in January

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 19:31:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 130,152 mt in January 2022, up 32.3 percent from December and up 178.9 percent from January 2021 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $128.7 million in January 2022, compared to $94.9 million in December and $36.3 million in January 2021.

The US imported the most wire rod from Mexico in January, with 29,693 mt, compared to 12,447 mt in December and 2,003 mt in January 2021. Other top sources of imported wire rod in January include India, with 25,359 mt; Canada, with 25,175 mt; Korea, with 12,425 mt; and Germany, with 10,947 mt.