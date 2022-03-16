﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US wire rod imports up 32.3 percent in January

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 19:31:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 130,152 mt in January 2022, up 32.3 percent from December and up 178.9 percent from January 2021 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $128.7 million in January 2022, compared to $94.9 million in December and $36.3 million in January 2021.

The US imported the most wire rod from Mexico in January, with 29,693 mt, compared to 12,447 mt in December and 2,003 mt in January 2021. Other top sources of imported wire rod in January include India, with 25,359 mt; Canada, with 25,175 mt; Korea, with 12,425 mt; and Germany, with 10,947 mt.


Tags: North America  longs  USA  wire rod  imp/exp statistics  trading  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

15 Mar

US drawn wire imports down 3.3 percent in January
02 Mar

US tool steel exports down 11.2 percent in December
25 Feb

US cold finished bar exports down 6.1 percent in December
24 Feb

US cold finished bar imports up 6.8 percent in December
21 Feb

US hot rolled bar exports down 17.4 percent in December