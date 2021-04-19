US wire rod imports up 19.3 percent in February

Monday, 19 April 2021 20:49:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 55,695 mt in February 2021, up 19.3 percent from January and up 15.7 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $44.1 million in February 2021, compared to $36.3 million in January and $33.5 million in February 2020.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in February, with 28,249 mt, compared to 25,065 mt in January and 22,463 mt in February 2020. Other top sources of imported wire rod in February include Brazil, with 9,145 mt; Japan, with 6,475 mt; United Kingdom, with 4,257 mt; and Mexico, with 3,478 mt.