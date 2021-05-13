﻿
English
US wire rod imports up 17.2 percent in March

Thursday, 13 May 2021 20:24:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 65,267 mt in March 2021, up 17.2 percent from February and up 12.8 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $53.2 million in March 2021, compared to $44.1 million in February and $39.5 million in March 2020.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in March, with 34,041 mt, compared to 28,248 mt in February and 36,567 mt in March 2020. Other top sources of imported wire rod in March include Japan, with 16,161 mt; United Kingdom, with 4,124 mt; Brazil, with 3,610 mt; and Germany, with 2,739 mt.


