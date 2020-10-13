US wire rod imports up 1.6 percent in August

Tuesday, 13 October 2020 19:27:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 37,568 mt in August 2020, up 1.6 percent from July but down 42.9 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $23.5 million in August 2020, compared to $26.4 million in the previous month and $49.8 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in August, with 19,820 mt, compared to 25,932 mt in July and 24,580 mt in August 2019. Other top sources of imported wire rod in August include Egypt, with 7,486 mt; Japan, with 3,379 mt; Germany, with 3,338 mt; and Brazil, with 3,085 mt.