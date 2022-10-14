US wire rod imports down 60.4 percent in August

Friday, 14 October 2022 20:31:51 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 70,233 mt in August 2022, down 60.4 percent from July and down 6.7 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $86.5 million in August 2022, compared to $186.3 million in July and $70.9 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in August, with 25,522 mt, compared to 27,112 mt in July and 32,818 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported wire rod in August include Japan, with 18,668 mt; Brazil, with 9,807 mt; Germany, with 5,033 mt; and South Korea, with 5,004 mt.