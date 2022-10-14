﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US wire rod imports down 60.4 percent in August

Friday, 14 October 2022 20:31:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 70,233 mt in August 2022, down 60.4 percent from July and down 6.7 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $86.5 million in August 2022, compared to $186.3 million in July and $70.9 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in August, with 25,522 mt, compared to 27,112 mt in July and 32,818 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported wire rod in August include Japan, with 18,668 mt; Brazil, with 9,807 mt; Germany, with 5,033 mt; and South Korea, with 5,004 mt.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US wire rod market still quiet

14 Oct | Longs and Billet

Import wire rod market still active and competitive in EU

14 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 4.9 percent in January-August

14 Oct | Steel News

Wire rod prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 41

14 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkish longs exports freeze, prices remain stable

13 Oct | Longs and Billet

Import rebar segment active in Romania

13 Oct | Longs and Billet

Ex-China wire rod to remain competitive in Asia as ASEAN mills target Europe

13 Oct | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish wire rod prices mostly trend up

12 Oct | Longs and Billet

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.3% in late Sept

12 Oct | Steel News

Shagang Group keeps local rebar prices stable for mid-Oct despite previous expectations

11 Oct | Longs and Billet