US wire rod imports down 4.6 percent in April

Monday, 13 June 2022 20:08:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 160,984 mt in April 2022, down 4.6 percent from March and but up 177.9 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $157.3 million in April 2022, compared to $153.5 million in March and $49.1 million in April 2021.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in April, with 27,452 mt, compared to 29,906 mt in March and 26,388 mt in April 2021. Other top sources of imported wire rod in April include Germany, with 24,928 mt; Algeria, with 21,834 mt; Egypt, with 15,372 mt; and Japan, with 14,664 mt.