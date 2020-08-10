﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US wire rod imports down 24.1 percent in June

Monday, 10 August 2020 19:13:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 45,744 mt in June 2020, down 24.1 percent from May and down 29.2 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $28.7 million in June 2020, compared to $42.0 million in the previous month and $47.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most wire rod from Germany in June, with 21,917 mt, compared to 6,266 mt in May and 3,233 mt in June 2019. Other top sources of imported wire rod in June include Canada, with 14,534 mt; Japan, with 5,070 mt; Mexico, with 2,555 mt; and Korea, with 1,615 mt.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  trading  longs  North America  wire rod  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Aug

US beam exports up 1.2 percent in June
12  Aug

US drawn wire imports down 4.6 percent in June
07  Aug

US import wire rod activity remains muted
24  Jul

US drawn wire exports down 0.4 percent in May
17  Jul

US hot rolled bar exports down 12.3 percent in May