US wire rod imports down 24.1 percent in June

Monday, 10 August 2020 19:13:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 45,744 mt in June 2020, down 24.1 percent from May and down 29.2 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $28.7 million in June 2020, compared to $42.0 million in the previous month and $47.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most wire rod from Germany in June, with 21,917 mt, compared to 6,266 mt in May and 3,233 mt in June 2019. Other top sources of imported wire rod in June include Canada, with 14,534 mt; Japan, with 5,070 mt; Mexico, with 2,555 mt; and Korea, with 1,615 mt.