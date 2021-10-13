﻿
English
US wire rod imports down 23.9 percent in August

Wednesday, 13 October 2021 20:02:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 75,285 mt in August 2021, down 23.9 percent from July but up 100.4 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $70.9 million in August 2021, compared to $85.9 million in July and $23.5 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in August, with 32,821 mt, compared to 28,375 mt in July and 19,821 mt in August 2020. Other top sources of imported wire rod in August include Mexico, with 12,628 mt; Algeria, with 8,760 mt; Japan, with 8,578 mt; and Korea, with 6,126 mt.


