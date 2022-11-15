﻿
US wire rod imports down 22.9 percent in September

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 21:35:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 54,126 mt in September 2022, down 22.9 percent from August and down 47.4 percent from September 2021 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $61.6 million in September 2022, compared to $86.5 million in August and $94.9 million in September 2021.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in September, with 23,849 mt, compared to 25,522 mt in August and 31,648 mt in September 2021. Other top sources for US wire rod imports include Japan, with 10,312 mt; Mexico, with 7,694 mt; Brazil, with 5,791 mt; and South Korea, with 3,025 mt.


