US wire rod imports down 22.4 percent in February

Wednesday, 13 April 2022 22:27:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 100,971 mt in February 2022, down 22.4 percent from January but up 81.3 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $97.3 million in February 2022, compared to $128.7 million in January and $44.1 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most wire rod from Algeria in February, with 25,196 mt, compared to 506 mt in January and zero tonnage in February 2021. Other top sources of imported wire rod in February include Canada, with 22,215 mt; India, with 18,126 mt; Mexico, with 15,585 mt; and Japan, with 11,593 mt.


