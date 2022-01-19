US wire rod imports down 14.5 percent in November

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 21:50:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 94,684 mt in November 2021, down 14.5 percent from October but up 45.8 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $92.9 million in November 2021, compared to $105.4 million in October and $43.5 million in November 2020.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in November, with 31,228 mt, compared to 33,447 mt in October and 31,061 mt in November 2020. Other top sources of imported wire rod in November include Brazil, with 12,126 mt; Algeria, with 12,044 mt; Japan, with 9,802 mt; and Mexico, with 7,113 mt.