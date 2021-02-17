US wire rod imports down 14.1 percent in December

Wednesday, 17 February 2021 20:41:55 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 55,783 mt in December 2020, down 14.1 percent from November but up 45.0 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $41.7 million in December 2020, compared to $43.5 million in the previous month and $27.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in December, with 26,477 mt, compared to 31,061 mt in November and 22,102 mt in December 2019. Other top sources of imported wire rod in December include Brazil, with 9,699 mt; Germany, with 8,719 mt; Japan, with 6,237 mt; and United Kingdom, with 2,842 mt.