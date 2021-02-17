﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US wire rod imports down 14.1 percent in December

Wednesday, 17 February 2021 20:41:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 55,783 mt in December 2020, down 14.1 percent from November but up 45.0 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $41.7 million in December 2020, compared to $43.5 million in the previous month and $27.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in December, with 26,477 mt, compared to 31,061 mt in November and 22,102 mt in December 2019. Other top sources of imported wire rod in December include Brazil, with 9,699 mt; Germany, with 8,719 mt; Japan, with 6,237 mt; and United Kingdom, with 2,842 mt.


Tags: North America  imp/exp statistics  longs  trading  USA  wire rod  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Feb

US drawn wire imports up 1.9 percent in December
05  Feb

US rebar imports down 33.5 percent in December
27  Jan

US cold finished bar exports down 10 percent in November
27  Jan

US merchant bar imports up 16.3 percent in November
25  Jan

US beam imports down 41.3 percent in November