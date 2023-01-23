US wire rod imports down 0.1 percent in November

Monday, 23 January 2023 22:06:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 63,738 mt in November 2022, down 0.1 percent from October and down 32.7 percent from November 2021 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $72.6 million in November 2022, compared to $75.3 million in October and $92.9 million in November 2021.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in November, with 27,496 mt, compared to 20,033 mt in October and 31,228 mt in November 2021. Other top sources of imported wire rod in November include Japan, with 16,404 mt; Mexico, with 12,222 mt; Germany with 10,839 mt; and Brazil, with 2,500 mt.