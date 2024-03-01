US tool steel exports down 30.5 percent in December

Friday, 01 March 2024 22:29:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 5,417 mt in December 2023, down 30.5 percent from November but up 4.4 percent from December 2022. By value, tool steel exports totaled $10.5 million in December, compared to $15.4 million in the previous month and $9.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in December with 3,548 mt, compared to 5,008 mt in November and 3,405 mt in December 2022. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in December.