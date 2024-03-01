﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US tool steel exports down 30.5 percent in December

Friday, 01 March 2024 22:29:35 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 5,417 mt in December 2023, down 30.5 percent from November but up 4.4 percent from December 2022. By value, tool steel exports totaled $10.5 million in December, compared to $15.4 million in the previous month and $9.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in December with 3,548 mt, compared to 5,008 mt in November and 3,405 mt in December 2022. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in December.


Tags: Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Wire rod prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 9, 2024

01 Mar | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 9, 2024

01 Mar | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey official merchant bar prices soften

01 Mar | Longs and Billet

Italy’s Caleotto expands wire rod portfolio

01 Mar | Steel News

Demand for Asian rebar improves after price fall, buyers seek further reduction

01 Mar | Longs and Billet

Confusion and weakness in southern European longs market

01 Mar | Longs and Billet

Japan’s steel exports up 5.3 percent in January

01 Mar | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – Mar 1, 2024 

01 Mar | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group keeps local rebar prices stable for early March

01 Mar | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar prices stable for now

29 Feb | Longs and Billet