US tin plate imports down 27.2 percent in August

Friday, 02 October 2020 20:47:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 57,355 mt in August 2020, down 27.2 percent from July and down 15.9 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $54.9 million in August 2020, compared to $73.7 million in the previous month and $72.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from Netherlands in August, with 22,532 mt, compared to 19,641 mt in July and 27,787 mt in August 2019. Other top sources of imported tin plate in August include Germany, with 15,251 mt; Canada, with 12,833 mt; Taiwan, with 2,825 mt; and Korea, with 2,746 mt.