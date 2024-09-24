 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US Steel Košice extends downtime of BF No. 1 amid tepid demand

Tuesday, 24 September 2024 12:23:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US-based steelmaker United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) has shared some developments regarding its operations. Accordingly, blast furnace No. 1 at its Slovakia-based subsidiary US Steel Košice will remain idled following a planned 30-day outage as demand continues to be tepid.

In addition, US Steel’s tubular segment continues to face pressure from a weak pricing environment, while it is steadily advancing the ramp-up and delivery of products from its non-grain oriented electrical steel line. The company recalled that it is also approaching the planned start-up of its Big River 2 project in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, the company also announced guidance for the third quarter of 2024, stating that it expects third quarter earnings to be in the range of $0.44 to $0.48 per diluted share. US Steel had reported net earnings of $0.72 per diluted share in the second quarter.


Tags: Slovakia European Union Steelmaking US Steel 

Similar articles

Slovakia’s US Steel Košice idles BF No.2 for maintenance

07 Sep | Steel News

US Steel may reduce investments in Europe

23 Jan | Steel News

Lower flat steel prices send US Steel's earnings plummeting

01 Feb | Steel News

US Steel’s Slovak plant resuming five-day work week due to increased activity

26 Jan | Steel News

US Steel to cut Slovak plant output

16 Dec | Steel News

US Steel Kosice’s sales revenue returns to pre-crisis levels

14 Jun | Steel News

HRC and HRS offers to Poland

17 Feb | Flats and Slab

Danieli Corus to rebuild hot blast stove for US Steel Kosice

14 Feb | Steel News

Slovakia’s US Steel Košice idles BF No.2 for maintenance

07 Sep | Steel News

US Steel may reduce investments in Europe

23 Jan | Steel News