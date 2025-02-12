US steel industry endorses new tariffs on imports

The United Steelworkers (USW) union, the Steel Manufacturers Association (SMA), the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) and US steelmaker Nucor Corporation have made positive statements regarding the newly introduced 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports.

David McCall, president of USW, began by saying that steel and aluminum are the foundation of the US’ critical infrastructure and national security. He welcomed the tariffs to curb global overcapacity, which has led to the domination of countries such as China in the global market with its low-cost products and to an increase in imports especially from Mexico. However, Mr. McCall argued that the US should distinguish trading partners such as Canada, which has aligned its trade policies with the US to take a stand against unfair foreign trade, from others. As a result, he called for a measured approach that not only strengthens the domestic manufacturing industries but also takes account of US relationships with its allies such as Canada, who play by the rules.

In the meantime, Philip K. Bell, president of SMA, thanked President Trump for his efforts. He emphasized that China and other countries have violated trade laws and have sold products at dumped prices. Mr. Bell said the tariffs will provide a level playing ground for domestic manufacturers, protecting workers, jobs and industries.

Showing his support for Trump’s decision, Kevin Dempsey, president and CEO of AISI, said he is looking forward to working closely with the administration to implement a strong trade policy in order to tackle market-distorting practices.

Additionally, Leon Topalian, CEO of Nucor, pointed out that the company is pleased with the decision, with national security depending on a robust and healthy steel industry, which has been flooded with dumped and subsidized imports for far too long. However, the president’s efforts will level the playing field for all domestic steelmakers, he commented.