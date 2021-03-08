﻿
US Steel acquires NanoSteel’s intellectual property and patents

Monday, 08 March 2021
       

United States Steel Corporation announced that it recently purchased The NanoSteel Co.’s intellectual property, trademarks, and flat rolled sheet patents for an undisclosed amount. By doing so, it becomes the sole owner and producer of its internationally recognized high-strength steel grades.

The NanoSteel Co. proprietary alloys are constructed with a nano-scale microstructure that provides enhanced formability normally found only in low-strength mild steels with extreme strength. Grades can be rolled thicker than other high-strength grades. They are designed for heavy industrial and automotive applications where higher strength-to-weight ratios are necessary.

“We are pleased to offer our customers yet another set of advanced high-strength steel grades that move beyond the boundaries of what was previously possible,” US Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt said. “These products are in line with our Best of Both strategy and complement and expand our already strong offering of advanced high-strength steels like our proprietary 980 XG3 steel.”


