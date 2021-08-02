US rebar imports up 12.0 percent in June

Monday, 02 August 2021 19:03:38 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 94,915 mt in June 2021, up 12.0 percent from May and up 34.7 percent from June 2020. By value, rebar imports totaled $66.9 million in June 2021, compared to $54.6 million in May and $34.6 million in June 2020.

The US imported the most rebar from Mexico in June, with 27,853 mt, compared to 32,295 mt in May and 19,981 mt in June 2020. Other top sources of imported rebar in June include Spain, with 20,570 mt; Italy, with 14,793 mt; Turkey, with 11,934 mt; and Algeria, with 11,542 mt.