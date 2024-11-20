US rebar imports down 65.3 percent in September from August

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 38,272 mt in September this year, down 65.3 percent month on month and down 45.1 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $26.2 million in September this year, compared to $41.4 million in August and $33.7 million in September last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Turkey in September, with 10,452 mt. Other top sources of imported rebar in September include Mexico with 8,349 mt, Canada with 7,604 mt, Egypt with 4,938 mt, and Vietnam with 3,970 mt.