US rebar imports down 60.8 percent in June

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 19:27:00 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 80,093 mt in June 2022, down 60.8 percent from May and down 15.6 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $85.4 million in June 2022, compared to $174.9 million in May and $66.9 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most rebar from Mexico in June, with 27,595 mt, compared to 37,641 mt in May and 27,853 mt in June 2021. Other top sources of imported rebar in June include Turkey, with 24,537 mt; Algeria, with 16,072 mt; Dominican Republic, with 5,476 mt; and Canada, with 5,007 mt.