US rebar imports down 12.7 percent in August

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 89,352 mt in August 2020, down 21.3 percent from July but up 11.6 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $39.3 million in August 2020, compared to $51.4 million in the previous month and $40.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Turkey in August, with 35,778 mt, compared to 42,920 mt in July and a mere 98 mt in August 2019. Other top sources of imported rebar in August include Mexico, with 24,074 mt; Spain, with 21,122 mt; Dominican Republic, with 4,176 mt; and Canada, with 3,900 mt.