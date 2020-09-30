﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rebar imports down 12.7 percent in August

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 19:48:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 89,352 mt in August 2020, down 21.3 percent from July but up 11.6 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, rebar imports totaled $39.3 million in August 2020, compared to $51.4 million in the previous month and $40.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Turkey in August, with 35,778 mt, compared to 42,920 mt in July and a mere 98 mt in August 2019. Other top sources of imported rebar in August include Mexico, with 24,074 mt; Spain, with 21,122 mt; Dominican Republic, with 4,176 mt; and Canada, with 3,900 mt.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  USA  North America  longs  trading  rebar  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28  Sep

US merchant bar exports down 4.3 percent in July
24  Sep

US drawn wire exports up 29.3 percent in July
23  Sep

US cold finished bar imports down 27.7 percent in July
18  Sep

US rebar exports up 4.1 percent in July
16  Sep

US ITC votes to maintain AD/CVD duties on rebar from Mexico and Turkey