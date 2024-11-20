US rebar exports down 2.4 percent in September from August

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 18,638 mt in September this year, down 2.4 percent month on month and down 7.6 percent year on year. By value, rebar exports totaled $15.4 million in September, compared to $15.9 million in the previous month and $16.8 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in September with 13,061 mt, compared to 14,683 mt in August and 18,504 mt in September last year. Canada is followed by the Dominican Republic with 2,446 mt and Mexico with 1,411 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in September.