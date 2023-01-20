﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rebar exports down 18.8 percent in November

Friday, 20 January 2023 23:08:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 13,108 mt in November 2022, down 18.8 percent from October but up 23.3 percent from November 2021. By value, rebar exports totaled $12.6 million in November, compared to $15.7 million in the previous month and $11.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in November with 11,225 mt, compared to 10,989 mt in October and 9,097 mt in November 2021. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in November.


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America 

Similar articles

Pakistani rebar mills rise prices again amid scrap shortage

20 Jan | Longs and Billet

South EU longs market sees limited demand and fragile prices

20 Jan | Longs and Billet

Bulgarian longs market positive, import offers active

20 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkey buys ex-Baltic scrap at $400/mt CFR

20 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

UAE-based ESA hikes rebar prices for Feb amid higher local consumption

20 Jan | Longs and Billet

Higher import rebar prices in deals to Asia, China leaves for holidays

20 Jan | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 3

20 Jan | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar prices still stable, but for how long?

19 Jan | Longs and Billet

Longs imports slow in Romania for now while offers numerous

19 Jan | Longs and Billet

Ex-China wire rod offers up but most competitive in SE Asia as ASEAN mills too bullish

19 Jan | Longs and Billet