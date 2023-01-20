US rebar exports down 18.8 percent in November

Friday, 20 January 2023 23:08:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 13,108 mt in November 2022, down 18.8 percent from October but up 23.3 percent from November 2021. By value, rebar exports totaled $12.6 million in November, compared to $15.7 million in the previous month and $11.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in November with 11,225 mt, compared to 10,989 mt in October and 9,097 mt in November 2021. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in November.