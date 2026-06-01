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US raw steel production increases by 0.1 percent - week 22, 2026

Monday, 01 June 2026 23:34:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on May 30, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.872 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 81.1 percent.

Production for the week ending on May 30, 2026, increased 0.1 percent from the previous week ending May 23, 2026, when production was 1.870 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 81.0 percent.

Production was 1.720 million net tons in the week ending May 30, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 76.6 percent. The current week production represents an 8.8 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through May 30, 2026, was 38.925 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 78.6 percent. That is up 6.8 percent from 36.461 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.2 percent.


Tags: Raw Mat US North America 

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