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US raw steel production decreases by 1.2 percent - week 24, 2026

Tuesday, 16 June 2026 00:20:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on June 13, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.854 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 80.3 percent.

Production for the week ending on June 13, 2026, decreased 1.2 percent from the previous week ending June 6, 2026, when production was 1.877 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 81.3 percent.

Production was 1.792 million net tons in the week ending June 13, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 79.8 percent. The current week production represents a 3.5 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through June 13, 2026, was 42.544 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 78.6 percent. That is up 6.3 percent from 40.035 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.8 percent.


Tags: Raw Mat US North America 

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