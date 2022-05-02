US merchant bar exports up 9.4 percent in February

Monday, 02 May 2022 17:58:07 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 4,961 mt in February 2022, up 9.4 percent from January but down 7.4 percent from February 2021. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $6.8 million in February, compared to $6.2 million in the previous month and $4.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Canada in February with 2,597 mt, compared to 2,072 mt in January and 2,351 mt in February 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,261 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in February.