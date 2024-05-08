﻿
Brazil’s Gerdau modernizes Jackson merchant bar plant in US

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 11:36:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Brazilian steel producer Gerdau has completed the modernization of the assets at its Jackson merchant bar plant in Michigan in the US, according to the company’s quarterly results report.

The company stated that it invested about $67 million to revamp the rolling and storage equipment in order to become a one-stop-shop solution center to customers. With the help of these improvements, Gerdau will be able to enhance its product range offered to customers and strengthen its competitiveness.

The Jackson merchant bar plant has a production capacity of 280,000 mt per year.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, the Brazilian producer is considering building a special bar quality plant with an annual capacity of 600,000 mt in Mexico, which, if approved, will be the company’s second largest plant after the Monroe plant, also in Michigan, US.


