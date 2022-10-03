US merchant bar exports up 8.7 percent in July

Monday, 03 October 2022 22:04:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 7,313 mt in July 2022, up 8.7 percent from June and up 71.9 percent from July 2021. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $9.4 million in July, compared to $9.3 million in the previous month and $5.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in July with 4,542 mt, compared to 3,882 mt in June and 1,873 mt in July 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,744 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in July.