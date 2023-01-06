US merchant bar exports up 13.9 percent in October

﻿
According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 5,899 mt in October 2022, up 13.9 percent from September and up 5.9 percent from October 2021. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $7.5 million in October, compared to $6.9 million in the previous month and $5.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in October with 4,161 mt, compared to 2,758 mt in September and 2,926 mt in October 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,623 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in October.


