US merchant bar exports down 17.9 percent in July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 4,254 mt in July 2021, down 17.9 percent from June but up 36.1 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $5.1 million in July, compared to $5.6 million in the previous month and $2.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Canada in July with 2,357 mt, compared to 2,605 mt in June and 1,431 mt in July 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,873 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in July.