 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US mayors: Tariffs would lead to stagnation of economic growth

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 13:44:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Conference of Mayors (USCM) has called on President Donald Trump to cancel the tariffs on Canada and Mexico, which it said would have a severe impact on US businesses and consumers, and to promote trade relations with both countries. The White House has announced that the US government has officially implemented 25 percent tariffs on all imports from its two leading trading partners as of yesterday, March 4.

USCM President Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther stated that US cities and its residents have benefited from good trade relations with Canada and Mexico. Mr. Ginther pointed out that this was the reason mayors supported Trump’s US-Canada-Mexico trade agreement in 2020, which strengthened and rebalanced trade across North America. Taking into account that the economic relations with both countries have created millions of jobs for Americans and have provided economic opportunities for businesses, these tariffs would instead lead to stagnation of economic growth, would risk jobs and even put severe pressure on the cost of living, he said. The USCM official also underlined that municipal costs including infrastructure maintenance, affordable housing projects and energy use would increase everywhere.

In the meantime, the statement released by USCM argued that tariffs on Canada and Mexico would disrupt supply chains, raise costs for US businesses, thereby increasing prices for consumers. Moreover, retaliation from Canada and Mexico could further impact US exporters, including small and medium businesses that rely on international markets. Also, tariffs would disproportionately affect several industries from manufacturing and agriculture to automotive.

According to recent data from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), in 2024 total US trade with Canada and Mexico reached $1.6 trillion.


Tags: US North America Quotas & Duties Opinion 

Similar articles

BIR: US tariffs add another uncertainty to complex market

17 Feb | Steel News

US steel markets react to Trump victory, focus on higher tariffs and tax cuts likely to affect steel prices, further ...

13 Nov | Steel News

Fitch: Tariff proposals by China and US increasing risks of trade war

10 Apr | Steel News

Former Nucor CEO: Producers can apply to exempt certain products from tariffs

08 Mar | Steel News

Trump to impose "stiff and sweeping" steel tariffs by next week

01 Mar | Steel News

AIIS calls on Trump to terminate Section 232 investigation

06 Oct | Steel News

Namık Ekinci comments on US rebar investigation filing

21 Sep | Steel News

Veysel Yayan: Turkey is the last country to face CVD threats

21 Sep | Steel News

IREPAS Chairman comments on US rebar AD/CVD filing

21 Sep | Steel News

TCUD: US mills’ claims against Turkish rebar not based on facts

09 Sep | Steel News