US ITC votes to retain AD orders on non-oriented electrical steel from six countries

Thursday, 19 November 2020 21:09:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) determined that revoking the existing antidumping duty orders on imports of non-oriented electrical steel from China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Sweden, and Taiwan and the countervailing duty orders on imports of this product from China and Taiwan would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Sweden, and Taiwan will remain in place.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.