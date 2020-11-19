﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US ITC votes to retain AD orders on non-oriented electrical steel from six countries

Thursday, 19 November 2020 21:09:34 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) determined that revoking the existing antidumping duty orders on imports of non-oriented electrical steel from China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Sweden, and Taiwan and the countervailing duty orders on imports of this product from China and Taiwan would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Sweden, and Taiwan will remain in place.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.


Tags: USA  imp/exp statistics  coated  trading  North America  flats  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Nov

US HDG exports up 20.8 percent in September
05  Nov

US and Mexico agree to monitoring program to prevent transshipment of grain-oriented electrical steel
05  Nov

US DOC launches anti-circumvention inquiry into OCTG allegedly made with Chinese HRC
29  Oct

US HDG imports down 2.8 percent in September
22  Oct

US tin plate exports up 16.9 percent in August