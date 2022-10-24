US ITC votes to maintain AD/CVD orders on HRC from seven countries

Monday, 24 October 2022 23:53:57 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that revoking the existing countervailing duty order on imports of hot-rolled steel from South Korea and the antidumping duty orders on imports of hot-rolled steel from Australia, Japan, Netherlands, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, and the United Kingdom would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from Australia, Japan, Netherlands, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, and the United Kingdom will remain in place.

The ITC also determined that revoking the existing antidumping duty and countervailing duty orders on imports of hot-rolled steel from Brazil would not be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time. As a result of the ITC’s negative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from Brazil will be revoked.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, Jason E. Kearns, Randolph J. Stayin, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative for the reviews involving Australia, Japan, , Netherlands, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. For the review of hot-rolled steel from Brazil, Chairman Johanson and Commissioners Kearns and Karpel voted in the negative, and Commissioners Schmidtlein and Stayin voted in the affirmative.