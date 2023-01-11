US ITC maintains CVD orders on cut-to-length plate from 11 countries, Brazil’s revoked

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 00:42:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) determined that revoking the existing countervailing duty orders on imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from China and South Korea and the existing antidumping duty orders on imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from Austria, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, and Turkey would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from Austria, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, and Turkey will remain in place.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, Jason E. Kearns, Randolph J. Stayin, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative for the reviews involving Austria, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, and Turkey.

The ITC further determined that revocation of the existing antidumping duty order on imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from Brazil would not be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s negative determination, the existing antidumping duty order on imports of this product from Brazil will be revoked.

Chairman Johanson and Commissioners Kearns and Karpel voted in the negative for the review involving Brazil. Commissioners Schmidtlein and Stayin voted in the affirmative for the review involving Brazil.