US issues preliminary AD review results on wire rod from Mexico

Friday, 05 November 2021 15:49:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on carbon and certain alloy steel wire rod from Mexico.

During the review period from October 1, 2019, to September 30, 2020, Mexican producers were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value. Additionally, the DOC also rescinded this review with regard to Villacero and Talleres y Aceros for which the request was timely withdrawn by Nucor Corporation, the petitioner.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 26.12 percent for Mexico.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7213.91.3000, 7213.91.3010, 7213.91.3011, 7213.91.3015, 7213.91.3020, 7213.91.3090, 7213.91.3091, 7213.91.3092, 7213.91.3093, 7213.91.4500, 7213.91.4510, 7213.91.4590, 7213.91.6000, 7213.91.6010, 7213.91.6090, 7213.99.0030, 7213.99.0031, 7213.99.0038, 7213.99.0090, 7227.20.0000, 7227.20.0010, 7227.20.0020, 7227.20.0030, 7227.20.0080, 7227.20.0090, 7227.20.0095, 7227.90.6010, 7227.90.6020, 7227.90.6030, 7227.90.6035, 7227.90.6050, 7227.90.6051, 7227.90.6053, 7227.90.6058, 7227.90.6059, 7227.90.6080 and 7227.90.6085 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).