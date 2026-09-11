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US issues preliminary AD results on carbon steel flanges from Spain

Friday, 11 September 2026 21:02:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on finished carbon steel flanges (flanges) from Spain for the period between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.

The DOC preliminarily determined that ULMA Forja, S.Coop (ULMA) made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 1.22 percent for the company.

The all-others rate is 18.81 percent.

The final results are expected to be issued within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.

Tags: Spain US North America Europe Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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