US issues preliminary AD results on carbon steel flanges from Spain

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on finished carbon steel flanges (flanges) from Spain for the period between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.

The DOC preliminarily determined that ULMA Forja, S.Coop (ULMA) made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 1.22 percent for the company.

The all-others rate is 18.81 percent.

The final results are expected to be issued within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.