US issues final results of AD review on wire rod from Mexico

Thursday, 19 August 2021 12:30:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on wire rod imported from Mexico for the period between October 1, 2018 and September 30, 2019. 

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Mexico’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review and calculated weighted average dumping margin of 9.82 percent.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7213.91.3000, 7213.91.3010, 7213.91.3011, 7213.91.3015, 7213.91.3020, 7213.91.3090, 7213.91.3091, 7213.91.3092, 7213.91.3093, 7213.91.4500, 7213.91.4510, 7213.91.4590, 7213.91.6000, 7213.91.6010, 7213.91.6090, 7213.99.0030, 7213.99.0031, 7213.99.0038, 7213.99.0090, 7227.20.0000, 7227.20.0010, 7227.20.0020, 7227.20.0030, 7227.20.0080, 7227.20.0090, 7227.20.0095, 7227.90.6010, 7227.90.6020, 7227.90.6030, 7227.90.6035, 7227.90.6050, 7227.90.6051, 7227.90.6053, 7227.90.6058, 7227.90.6059, 7227.90.6080 and 7227.90.6085 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


Tags: USA  North America  wire rod  quotas & duties  longs


