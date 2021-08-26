﻿
US issues final results of AD review on HRC from Japan

Thursday, 26 August 2021 13:38:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on hot-rolled steel flat products (HRC) from Japan for the period between October 1, 2018 and September 30, 2019. 

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Japan’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review. In addition, Commerce determines that Honda, Panasonic and Mitsui had no shipments during the given period.

The US DOC assigned weighted average dumping margins of 11.7 percent for Nippon Steel, 6.8 percent for Tokyo Steel and 10.95 percent for all other Japanese producers.


