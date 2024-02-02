US issues final CVD review results on corrosion-resistant steel from S. Korea

Friday, 02 February 2024 17:50:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain corrosion-resistant steel products from South Korea for the period between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.

The final subsidy rates are at 6.48 percent for KG Dongbu Steel, 0.82 percent for Hyundai Steel Company and 1.60 percent for POSCO, POSCO Coated & Color Steel and SeAH Coated Metal. In addition, the DOC rescinded the review on the countervailing duties on imports of the given product for four South Korean companies that made no shipments of corrosion-resistant steel products into the US during the period of review.

The countervailing duties for the companies are applicable from February 1.