US issues final AD results on CRC from South Korea

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on certain cold-rolled steel flat products (CRC) from the Republic of Korea for the period between September 1, 2023, and August 31, 2024.

The DOC determined that Hyundai Steel Company (Hyundai Steel) and POSCO; POSCO International Corporation (collectively, POSCO) did not make sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 0.00 percent for both companies.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin was also determined at 0.00 percent, as the DOC received no comments and made no changes from the preliminary results.

The review-specific rate for the three companies not selected for individual examination, Ameri-Source Korea, Hanawell Co Ltd, and KG Dongbu Steel Co., Ltd., is 2.28 percent.

The all-others rate is 20.33 percent.