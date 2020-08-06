US iron and steel scrap exports edge up 0.8 percent in June

Thursday, 06 August 2020 18:33:38 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,410,434 mt in June 2020, a 0.8 percent increase month-on-month but an 18.8 percent decrease year-on-year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in June with 398,513 mt, up 33.8 percent month-on-month and up 0.1 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in June include: Canada, with 241,986 mt; Taiwan, with 142,816 mt; Malaysia, with 125,962 mt; and Saudi Arabia, with 94,750 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $326.6 million in June 2020, a 7.4 percent decrease compared to May and a 39.0 percent decrease compared to June 2019.