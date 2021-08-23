US imposes higher final AD on HRC from Turkey and Australia

Monday, 23 August 2021 14:55:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain hot-rolled steel flat products (HRC) from Turkey and Australia for the period between October 1, 2018 and September 30, 2019.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that the countries’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review. In addition, Commerce determines that six Turkish exporters (Ağır Haddecilik, Ereğli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikaları, İskenderun Demir ve Çelik, Gazi Metal Mamulleri Sanayi ve Ticaret, Seametal Sanayi ve Dış Ticaret, Tosyalı Holding) had no shipments during the given period.

The US DOC calculated weighted average dumping margins of 24.32 percent for Turkey and 9.94 percent for Australia.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted average dumping margins were 21.48 percent for Turkey and 7.96 percent for Australia, as SteelOrbis previously reported.