US HRC imports up 21.9 percent in August

Thursday, 30 September 2021 20:28:03 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 344,184 mt in August 2021, up 21.9 percent from July and up 254.3 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $299.1 million in August 2021, compared to $254.6 million in July and $51.9 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in August, with 221,226 mt, compared to 166,158 mt in July and 60,389 mt in August 2020. Other top sources of imported HRC in August include Korea, with 28,739 mt; Mexico, with 19,417 mt; Japan, with 18,208 mt; and Egypt, with 17,335 mt.