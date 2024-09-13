US HRC imports up 0.3 percent in July from June

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 156,643 mt in July this year, up 0.3 percent from June and up 17.0 percent from July 2023. By value, HRC imports totaled $135.5 million in July this year, compared to $134.7 million in June and $131.6 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in July, with 77,963 mt, compared to 75,831 mt in June and 87,199 mt in July last year. Other top sources of imported HRC in July include Japan with 37,849 mt, the Netherlands with 11,209 mt, South Korea with 9,375 mt, and Germany with 4,863 mt.