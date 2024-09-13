 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US HRC imports up 0.3 percent in July from June

Friday, 13 September 2024 11:44:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 156,643 mt in July this year, up 0.3 percent from June and up 17.0 percent from July 2023. By value, HRC imports totaled $135.5 million in July this year, compared to $134.7 million in June and $131.6 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in July, with 77,963 mt, compared to 75,831 mt in June and 87,199 mt in July last year. Other top sources of imported HRC in July include Japan with 37,849 mt, the Netherlands with 11,209 mt, South Korea with 9,375 mt, and Germany with 4,863 mt.


Tags: Hrc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

October hot-rolled coil steel futures soar as Cleveland Cliffs blast furnace is likely to be hot-idled next month

13 Sep | Flats and Slab

Import HRC prices up again in Turkey amid higher futures in China, local mills’ offers stable

13 Sep | Flats and Slab

Romania's flat steel prices stable while market outlook uncertain

13 Sep | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices decline amid higher inventories

13 Sep | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 13, 2024 

13 Sep | Longs and Billet

Global View on HRC: Global market unstable amid fluctuations in China

13 Sep | Flats and Slab

Formosa’s new HRC offers in Vietnam rebound slightly, mood cautious

13 Sep | Flats and Slab

US HRC exports up 15.0 percent in July from June

12 Sep | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 37, 2024

12 Sep | Flats and Slab

Local and import HRC prices decline in EU, occasional deals with additional discounts

12 Sep | Flats and Slab