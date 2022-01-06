US HRC imports down 7.7 percent in November

Thursday, 06 January 2022 22:53:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 423,555 mt in November 2021, down 7.7 percent from October and up 287.6 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $398.3 million in November 2021, compared to $437.4 million in October and $65.3 million in November 2020.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in November, with 160,294 mt, compared to 211,577 mt in October and 56,347 mt in November 2020. Other top sources of imported HRC in November include Mexico, with 93,913 mt; Japan, with 51,359 mt; Netherlands, with 29,883 mt; and Turkey, with 26,445 mt.