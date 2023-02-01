US HRC imports down 36.1 percent in December

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 23:53:51 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 132,222 mt in December 2022, down 36.1 percent from November and down 49.6 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $106.6 million in December 2022, compared to $127.9 million in November and $378.9 million in December 2021.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in December, with 77,828 mt, compared to 72,027 mt in November and 117,207 mt in December 2021. Other top sources of imported HRC in December include Japan, with 16,769 mt; Mexico, with 10,348 mt; South Korea, with 8,946 mt; and Netherlands, with 6,883 mt.